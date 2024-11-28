Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 1,152 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290,936 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,098,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200,004 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8,814.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 202.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,431,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.88. 14,358,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,991,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $738.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $92.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

