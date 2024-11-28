Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,244.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,106.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

