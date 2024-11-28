Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 98,793 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,793 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.31. 746,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,234. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

