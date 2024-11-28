NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
NWHUF stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.43.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
