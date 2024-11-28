Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Reduced by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

