Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $106.12 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $476.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.