Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,313.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 30.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 2.4 %

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. 27,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

