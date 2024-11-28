Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 44.8% in November

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the October 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

