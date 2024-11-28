Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 36.8% in November

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

