NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $131.80 and last traded at $135.34. Approximately 225,240,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 395,069,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.92.

Specifically, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

