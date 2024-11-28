ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 18,625 shares.The stock last traded at $107.62 and had previously closed at $109.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in ORIX by 7.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

