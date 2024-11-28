Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in November

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock remained flat at $5.20 on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

