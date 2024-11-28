Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Up 815.7% in November

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 815.7% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF comprises 2.4% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned 1.92% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0322 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

