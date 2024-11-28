Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,366. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.