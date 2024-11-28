Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,366. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
About Paranovus Entertainment Technology
