Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp Purchases 29,300 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $19,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,883,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,816.36. This trade represents a 0.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Passage Bio alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 259,998 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $145,598.88.

Passage Bio Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,057,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 211,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PASG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Passage Bio

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.