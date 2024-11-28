Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp Purchases 29,300 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $19,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,883,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,816.36. This trade represents a 0.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lynx1 Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 259,998 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $145,598.88.
Passage Bio Trading Down 11.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on PASG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Passage Bio
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Passage Bio
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.