PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This is an increase from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s payout ratio is currently -0.64%.

