Pets at Home Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 232.80 ($2.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.62. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 228.32 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 328 ($4.16).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
