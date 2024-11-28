PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,287 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after buying an additional 130,567 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 668.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

