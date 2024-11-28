PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
