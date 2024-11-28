Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 58,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

