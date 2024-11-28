Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBCay One RSC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.31. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

