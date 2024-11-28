Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 890,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 269,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 108,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 376,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.68. 4,384,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,684. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

