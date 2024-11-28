Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,338 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 23,273,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,370,000 after buying an additional 228,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,453,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,389,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 127,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,900,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,106 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $738.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.