Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.30 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

