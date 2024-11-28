Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $376.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.35. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

