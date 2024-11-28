Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSC stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47,972.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

