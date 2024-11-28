Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 308 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.