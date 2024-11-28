Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

