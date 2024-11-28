Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,508,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,718,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,131,000 after buying an additional 345,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

