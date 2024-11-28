Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 85.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 223.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

