Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $138.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

