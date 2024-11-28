Private Trust Co. NA Has $372,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

