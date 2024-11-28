Private Trust Co. NA Has $471,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,115. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $538.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.94 and its 200-day moving average is $466.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $304.50 and a one year high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

