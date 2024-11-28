Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Raised by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.