Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,076 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. This represents a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $195.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $196.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

