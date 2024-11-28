Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 130,100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $68,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $427.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $424.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.59 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.81.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

