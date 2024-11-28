Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1,822.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

