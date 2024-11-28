Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $128.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $128,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.3% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,234,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,481,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

