PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $136.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.59 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

