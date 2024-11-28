Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) CFO Pamela Ann Connealy Purchases 88,850 Shares

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela Ann Connealy purchased 88,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $174,146.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,320.28. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PYXS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.