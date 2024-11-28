Q1 Earnings Forecast for EQT Issued By Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

EQT opened at $45.29 on Thursday. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in EQT by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.