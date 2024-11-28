Q3 Earnings Forecast for DKS Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $120.39 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

