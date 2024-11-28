Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,693 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

