Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $267,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 98,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.