Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $479,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

