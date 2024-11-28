Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 1,922 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in RH by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in RH by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $386.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.08. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $398.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.43.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

