QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,284 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.75% of QUALCOMM worth $1,421,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.40 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

