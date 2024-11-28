Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $343.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.97 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

