Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 84,625 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 482.76%.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

