Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 79 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

